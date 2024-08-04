Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells $357,600.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.3 %

CFR stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.23.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.