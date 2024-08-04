Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) COO Sells $82,518.57 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

