Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $458,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

NYSE LBRT opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

