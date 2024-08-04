Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $1,908,800.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62.

On Monday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,568,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenable by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after buying an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after buying an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TENB shares. Westpark Capital lowered shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

