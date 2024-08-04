Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Issues Earnings Results

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 2,198,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IAS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $218,311. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

