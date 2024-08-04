Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.4 billion. Intel also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.03) EPS.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $7.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 300,895,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Intel has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.