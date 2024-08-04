Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $167.00 at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.86.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $149.85 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

