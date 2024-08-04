Intevac (IVAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC opened at $3.61 on Friday. Intevac has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $95.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

