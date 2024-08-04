Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $66.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPI opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

