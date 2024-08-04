Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $13.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $623.92. 1,788,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,510. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.03 and a 200-day moving average of $633.85. The company has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

