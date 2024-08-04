Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.84. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 71,207 shares trading hands.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,100,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 148,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

