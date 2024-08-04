Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.97

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.84. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 71,207 shares trading hands.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
