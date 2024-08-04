Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after acquiring an additional 433,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,323,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.47. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

