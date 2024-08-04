Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.4 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.47. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.