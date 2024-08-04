Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,643 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 2,130,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,322. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.