IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.40.

IPGP stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.48. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $36,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $15,929,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

