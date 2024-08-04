iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.51. 909,108 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

