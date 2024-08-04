iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 2,522,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,861. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.