iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.02. 14,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 17,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,365,000.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.