iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.2% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $154,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,219,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,080,069 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.