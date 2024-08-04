iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 409.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,747,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.