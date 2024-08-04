iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 757,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,798. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

