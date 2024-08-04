iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

