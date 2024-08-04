iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,886,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,879 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

