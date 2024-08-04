iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,693,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.89. 2,104,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

