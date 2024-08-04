iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,654. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

