iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,973 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,479,000 after acquiring an additional 847,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 8,628,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

