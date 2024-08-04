Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Jabil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 322,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE JBL traded down $9.38 on Friday, reaching $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,749,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $124.80. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

