Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,132 shares during the period. Finally, Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 487,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,440. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $115.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

