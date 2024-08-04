Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,930 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,930 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,406,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,408,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
USMC stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 24,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,126. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
