Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $266.58. 7,017,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The company has a market cap of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.91 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

