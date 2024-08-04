Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.39). 1,685,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,053,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.40).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.41.
About Jadestone Energy
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
