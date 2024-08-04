Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.40 ($0.39). 1,685,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,053,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.40).

Jadestone Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £164.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Jadestone Energy

(Get Free Report)

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs located in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.