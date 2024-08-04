Jefferies Financial Group Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $20.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

FRSH stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,738 shares of company stock worth $541,557 over the last 90 days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP raised its position in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 64,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

