Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.690 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $67.42. 10,348,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

