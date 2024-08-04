Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.660-3.690 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of JCI traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.69.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

