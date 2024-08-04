Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

