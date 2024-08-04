Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,987 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

