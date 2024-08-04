Jonathan Young Buys 200,000 Shares of AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Stock

AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Young bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$104,000.00 ($67,973.86).
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.
