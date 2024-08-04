Kaspa Trading Down 18.6% This Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $3.78 billion and approximately $229.54 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,369,262,480 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,362,346,896.457584. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.17976749 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $148,044,514.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

