Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, reaching $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 937,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,090. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

