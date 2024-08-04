Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607,517 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,813 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $331,831,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,505 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

