Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of BATS:BMAY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. 11,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

