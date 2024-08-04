Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $9.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

