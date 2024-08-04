Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $10,395,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after buying an additional 121,876 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,066,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

