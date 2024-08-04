Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 135,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $135.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

