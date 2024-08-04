Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 5,367 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 96,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. 5,271,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

