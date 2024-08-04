Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 7,946 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vicus Capital bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FINV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 465,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,241. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.44. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

