Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $133.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,691,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

