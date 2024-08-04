Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,867 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $22,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Shares of Kenvue stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. 17,688,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,514,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

