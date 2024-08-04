KeyCorp Raises Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $170.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.29.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $136.68 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $155.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.