Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,325 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at $85,060,983.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 4.2 %

RMD stock traded up $9.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.64. 2,659,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $225.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

