Keynote Financial Services LLC Invests $40,000 in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Microvast by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microvast by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microvast by 53,198.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140,444 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Microvast by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Stock Down 8.3 %
Microvast stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 1,760,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
Microvast Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
